Tornadoes had ripped through parts of the state just hours earlier, destroying buildings and killing at least nine people, as severe storms caused damage across the state.
In rural central Alabama, high winds howled and the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for at least five counties. In rural Bibb County, southwest of Birmingham, as seven poll workers were getting ready to open up the Lawley Senior Activity Center, cellphone alerts began going off with a tornado warning about 6:45 a.m., said volunteer Gwen Thompson.
The storm knocked out electricity, she said, but the precinct’s two electronic voting machines had battery backups and a few people had cast ballots less than an hour later.
“We’re voting by flashlight,” Thompson said.
