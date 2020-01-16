Tomblin said he didn’t know the kids, nor did the couple do anything to warrant the harassment.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker apologized to the couple Wednesday, news outlets reported.

Parker said high school Principal Brian Clayton spoke to the students immediately and said the incident is something the district doesn’t condone.

Madison City Schools spokesman John Peck said the school system values and teaches “respect and acceptance” through all grade levels.

“Behavior contrary to what is expected by Madison City Schools is regrettable and not a reflection of who we are as a school system,” Peck said.

Tomblin said he was concerned about how students and especially LGBTQ students are treated by their classmates.

“This is 2020 and behavior like this should not be tolerated,” Tomblin wrote on Facebook. “If your kids do this to random strangers, imagine what they’re doing to their classmates and others. This bullying type behavior is exactly why kids are committing suicide.”

Tomblin said he appreciated the school’s response and hope this brings positive change and awareness to potential bullying.

It’s unclear whether the students faced any form of punishment.

Madison is in northern Alabama near Huntsville.