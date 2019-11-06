FlavorPros was owned by Charlene Brach, of New Jersey. She was charged last year with adulterating and misbranding spices sold to 122 prisons nationwide. Brach denied guilt on Tuesday and said her company wouldn’t have been responsible if spices were diluted.
Brach later started another supply company, Artisan Foods LLC, allegedly to avoid scrutiny of FlavorPros.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD