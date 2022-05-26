Placeholder while article actions load

Supreme Court allows Biden climate rules Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration, for now, to use a higher estimate for the societal cost of rising greenhouse gases when federal agencies draft regulations. In a one-sentence order without comment or noted dissent, the court turned aside a request from Louisiana and other Republican-led states to prevent federal agencies from using the administration’s estimate of the harm climate change causes, known as the “social cost of carbon.”

The federal government uses the estimate in all sorts of rulemaking, including new drilling permits and assessing the costs for crop losses and flood risks.

After the Trump administration lowered the cost estimate from that set in the Obama administration, President Biden’s administration increased it. Republican-led states sued.

Advertisement

A federal district judge in Louisiana ruled for the states and said the estimates could not be used. But a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit disagreed and put the judge’s order on hold. The Supreme Court’s action Thursday keeps that ruling in place.

— Robert Barnes and Anna Phillips

Court rules Trump must sit for deposition

An appellate court panel has upheld an order requiring Donald Trump and two of his adult children to sit for depositions as part of the state’s long-running civil investigation into the former president’s business practices at the family-run Trump Organization.

The decision published on Thursday rejects Trump’s argument that investigators from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office were trying to get evidence against him to use in a parallel criminal case through improper channels.

A four-member appellate panel sided with James on Thursday in upholding a ruling by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in late February that required the Trumps to comply with subpoenas for testimony.

— Shayna Jacobs

GiftOutline Gift Article