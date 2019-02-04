HANALEI, Hawaii — Officials in Hawaii say a surfer has been bitten by a shark off Hanalei.

A statement released by the Kauai Fire Department says a man was surfing off Hanalei on Monday when he was apparently bitten by a tiger shark.

The man sustained lacerations to his leg and was transported to a hospital.

Hanalei Bay has been closed to swimming. Lifeguards will check the area Tuesday to decide if the beach can open.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.