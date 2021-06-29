The inquiries include federal, local and privately led efforts, and each involves extraordinary complexity, with an array of factors such as the design of the building and the ocean’s tides on the night of the disaster under review. The most critical evidence, meanwhile, is embedded in an avalanche of pulverized debris. Experts say it will take months for the rubble to be cleared so the site and materials can be properly studied, and it may be years before investigators can offer definitive conclusions.