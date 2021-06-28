With the grim reality setting in, loved ones of those who have not been accounted for were shuttled to the oceanfront debris pile that was once Champlain Towers South to stand vigil, pay respects and see for themselves what is being done to locate signs of life. While there, they have witnessed harrowing scenes: One rescuer tumbled 25 feet. The firefighter declined medical help, an official said, and continued to work.
“It’s extremely dangerous out there,” said Paul Novack, a former Surfside mayor who was at the site Monday. “There are rescuers on the pile, underneath the pile, on the side. You’ve got dust, smoke, water, fire. And on top of all that, the risk of additional collapse.”
Officials said that despite the risk to those working the vast and treacherous site, the search would continue, with no set timeline for switching from rescue to recovery. But they also said they were being honest with family members about the diminishing odds of survival with each passing day.
Families are “coming to their own conclusions,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Some are feeling more hopeful, some less hopeful.”
The search came even as questions continued over why the 12-story high-rise pancaked in on itself with no apparent warning in the middle of the night last week.
Federal investigators from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) were among those beginning to hunt for clues Monday, though they are not expected to find any instant answers.
Their review, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, is “something that is not going to happen in a day or two. This is going to take a long time.”
DeSantis said the six-member team, which has investigated building collapses such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has never addressed “just a straight building collapse that wasn’t involved with either hazards or terrorism.”
There was ample reason for authorities to make an exception: Champlain Towers could be the deadliest accidental building collapse in American history. And investigators’ ultimate findings could be significant not only in Florida, but beyond.
There are structures like the collapsed condo “all the way up the coastline of the United States,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who spoke alongside the governor at a Surfside news conference.
Findings from NIST, she said, could give Congress the chance “to adopt changes in federal law to help them make sure when structures are built, something like this could never happen again.”
But with few solid theories for why the tower collapsed, it was unclear what those fixes might be.
Although an engineer who evaluated the building in 2018 had found “major structural damage” in the construction of the four-decade-old building, it was not known Monday whether that was the primary factor in the collapse.
“The condition of the building didn’t help. I’m not convinced that was the only reason,” said Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul, who said engineers have discussed an array of possible factors, including nearby construction and the lunar tides on the night it fell. “This engineering team is looking at everything. Until you know the facts, you don’t know where the deficiency is.”
To the families awaiting word on their loved ones, the reasons for the collapse were secondary. Top of mind was the question of whether rescuers had any realistic hope of finding survivors.
In the lobby of the Grand Beach Hotel — a “family reunification center” that has been painfully lacking in reunions — small groups of people huddled in close circles, wiping away tears and looking worriedly at their phones. Grief counselors, chaplains, first responders and therapy dogs were all on hand to offer support.
As they passed the time, some shared stories of the people they had begun to suspect were lost.
“It’s the waiting,” one woman said. “It’s the waiting that’s getting to me.”
Levine Cava said that officials were being clear with families of the missing about the details of the search operation — and that as a result, some were preparing for bad news.
“We talk about their questions, about ‘Is enough being done?’ ” she said at Monday’s news conference. “We give them the facts, we take them to the site, we show them the operation. . . . We show them where the dogs are running up and identifying something that is then going to be explored. They have seen the operation, they understand now how it works, and they are preparing themselves for news, one way or the other.”
The search on Monday included eight rescue teams from across Florida, as well as from Israel and Mexico’s international rescue team, Topos Azteca. Out-of-state assistance also poured in, with Virginia sending an engineer from Fairfax County to help assess which areas of the rubble were safe, said Jeff Lewis, a Fairfax County Fire Department chief.
The tools favored in urban search and rescue are wide-ranging, including everything from torches to specially trained dogs to seismic acoustic sensors that resemble coffee cans, and can hear tapping through rubble from dozens of feet away.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez said rescuers were working in shifts of more than 80 at a time, breaking through collapsed walls in a “frantic effort to try to rescue those that are still viable and get to those voids we typically know exist in these buildings.”
He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that crews have found pockets, mostly from underneath the building, that have helped them tunnel through in search of any survivors. Rescue teams, he said, are using cranes to lift massive slabs of concrete off the pile.
The work is extremely delicate. Gregg Favre, executive director of the regional response system in St. Louis, said first responders are essentially creating a makeshift mineshaft, hoping to reach people who have been insulated in a void amid the debris.
“You have to push on the steps ahead of you and see if the materials shift. The one thing you don’t want to do is walk around and find a void space by falling into it,” he said.
The cruel randomness of the collapse will put strains not only on the families of the missing, but also on rescue teams working in heat, dust and jagged fragments looking for miracles, said Ken Keen, a retired three-star Army general who led the military’s relief efforts following a 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti.
“I think we all suffered,” Keen said. “In the first few days, we worked ourselves almost to total exhaustion, and then we realized, ‘Okay, we need to get into where we can sustain this long term.’ ”
Even though rescuers have not found survivors since the early hours after the collapse, they have uncovered items that remind them of who they’re looking for: a football. A stuffed animal. A bar mitzvah T-shirt.
Rescuers have collected the belongings to leave at a memorial that was set up a block away. The memorial has become a place for those digging through the rubble to leave mementos — perhaps once prized by their owners, now cherished as the last traces of people who disappeared.
“We’re not here just to try to save lives, but we’re also treating the community and the survivors,” said Benjamin Abo, a physician embedded with the rescue team.
Just how long the search will continue remains unknown.
Carlos Castillo, who worked for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue for 26 years and helped develop the U.S. Urban Search and Rescue Response System, said there is no black-and-white determination on when a shift to recovery should be made.
“You’re trying to make definitive determination that if there is someone alive, they can be rescued,” Castillo said. “But there will come a point where there is almost 100 percent certainty.”
Once the decision is made to switch from rescue to recovery, larger equipment can be brought in to remove debris. Cadaver dogs will also be used to locate human remains.
Castillo noted that there could be hope for finding survivors in the debris longer than many believe is possible. While assisting with recovery efforts after a 1988 earthquake in Soviet Armenia, Castillo helped rescue a woman who had been trapped for five days.
To those awaiting news about their loved ones, the absence of such a discovery on Monday was beginning to feel like its own devastating answer to their most urgent questions.
Eyal Golan was among those who took a bus from the Grand Beach Hotel to the rubble pile that was once a home for his friend, Estelle Hedaya, who remains missing.
Once there, Golan tilted his head up, counting the units to Hedaya’s floor, and saw what he thought was her apartment, which had been torn in half in the collapse. The balcony and living room were intact, he said, but the den and bedroom were ripped apart — and the master bedroom was gone.
“You see the suitcases hanging from the bedroom with the tags on them. And I will tell you, I’m a pretty strong person, and I just cried when I saw that,” Golan said. “You can feel what was going on just by looking at the way everything was. And you know what happened to these people.”
Around him, people coped with the tragic scene in their own ways. Some prayed quietly. Some stared at the building. Others called out the names of their missing loved ones into the expanse of rubble.
“You want to cry, you want to hug everybody over there,” Golan said. “The chances that —.” He cut himself off.
“We really need a miracle, let’s put it that way.”
Lamothe and Witte reported from Washington. Paulina Firozi, Reis Thebault, Lateshia Beachum, Laura Reiley, Lori Rozsa, Meryl Kornfield and Max Hauptman contributed to this report.