This undated photo provided by the Kraft family shows Kelsey Kraft, left, and her sister Christina Carlin-Kraft. Authorities say Christina Carlin-Kraft, a model found dead Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in the bedroom of her apartment in Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburb, was strangled. (Courtesy of the Kraft family via AP) (Associated Press)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs.

The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.

They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.

Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

