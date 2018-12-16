DRUG USE

Unprecedented rise in teen use of e-cigarettes

Twice as many high school students used nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes this year compared with last year, an unprecedented increase in a large annual survey of teenage smoking, drinking and drug use.

It was the largest single-year rise in the survey’s 44-year history, far surpassing a mid-1970s surge in marijuana smoking.

The findings, released Monday, echo those of a government survey earlier this year. That survey also found a significant increase in vaping among children and prompted federal regulators to press for measures that make it harder for kids to get them.

Experts attribute the jump to newer versions of e-cigarettes, like those by Juul Labs that resemble computer flash drives and can be used discreetly.

The federally funded survey released Monday is conducted by University of Michigan researchers and has been operating since 1975. This year’s findings are based on responses from about 45,000 students in grades eight, 10 and 12 in schools nationwide. It found that 1 in 5 high school seniors reported having vaped nicotine in the previous month.

After vaping and alcohol, the most common substance teens use is marijuana, the survey found. About 1 in 4 students said they’d used marijuana at least once in the past year. Use was more common among older kids — about 1 in 17 high school seniors said they use marijuana every day.

More teenagers, however, are saying no to lots of other substances. Usage of alcohol, cigarettes, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, heroin and opioid pills all declined.

CALIFORNIA

San Jose to send more gun cases to U.S. court

In what the region’s top FBI official said could be a model for other agencies, San Jose police are sending more gun crimes to federal court to obtain harsher sentences for violent offenders they say benefit from changes to California’s criminal-justice laws.

Under the new approach, San Jose detectives, working with local prosecutors and the FBI, will more routinely consider certain crimes when a gun is used — regardless of whether it is fired — for federal prosecution. At the federal level, mandatory minimum sentences are significantly longer, and served in out-of-state detention facilities.

“There are loopholes in the [state] system,” San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. “There are individuals released back into our communities arrested with loaded handguns or selling large quantities of meth. If federal agents can help us take these criminals off the street, we’re going to use that tool.”

The new strategy centers on four specific crimes: armed robberies, armed carjackings, felons arrested for possessing handguns, and drug trafficking.

Coast Guardsman kills wife, son, self: Officials say a Coast Guardsman killed his wife and their 7-year-old son and then critically wounded their 8-year-old daughter before killing himself. Miami-Dade police and Coast Guard officials say Petty Officer 1st Class John Presnar, 44, shot his wife, Gretchen, 39, and their children early Sunday at their home south of Miami. He then shot himself. The children's names were not released. Police said an argument between Presnar and his wife escalated and her mother ran from the home. When officers arrived, they found the bodies and the wounded girl inside. The Coast Guard said Presnar had served since 2001 as an electronics technician.

Reward offered in search for Colorado woman: Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day. An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search for Kelsey Berreth, 29. She was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22. Patrick Frazee, her fiance, who does not live with her, told investigators that the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. Police Cmdr. Greg Couch declined to comment Sunday about a search of Frazee's 35-acre property.

Boston Tea Party reenacted: Tea was once again thrown into Boston Harbor, this time to mark the 245th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the protest during which colonists protesting taxation without representation threw British tea into Boston Harbor in what is considered a pivotal event that led to the American Revolution. The Old South Meeting House and the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum organized the reenactment, which featured more than 40 crates of loose tea sent in from across the country to be thrown into the harbor.

