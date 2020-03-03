Singh died Tuesday at Aurora West Allis Medical Center Hospital where he was being treated for possible pneumonia and a urinary tract infection, the report said.
Singh and the others were shot by a self-described white supremacist who burst into the temple, killing six and wounding four others before he killed himself.
Singh was a resident of the Village of Manor Park care center in Milwaukee.
After his injury, he was unable to walk or talk, the report said. His granddaughter, Amrit Kaur, told investigators he was still able to communicate with the family by blinking his eyes, so he still could understand what was being said to him.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.