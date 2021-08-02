Both Lewis and the other person who testified Monday, Captain Ted Duthu, said there was little indication that the weather was going to degrade so quickly. Duthu was captaining the nearby Rockfish — a liftboat similar to the Seacor Power. Liftboats have three or four legs that can extend to the sea floor and lift the boat above the water and then retract when the ship needs to move. The boats are often used in the offshore oil and gas industry to ferry supplies and service platforms.