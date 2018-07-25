TOWNSEND, Del. — The survivor of a head-on collision that killed her husband and four daughters has left the hospital.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 53-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag on Monday moved to a rehabilitation center in her hometown of Teaneck, New Jersey. Ballocanag’s family was killed earlier this month when a truck crossed a Delaware highway median for unknown reasons and struck the family’s minivan as they returned from a beach vacation.

No charges have been filed against truck driver 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III. The state Department of Transportation plans to install guardrails near the Route 1 crash site.

Ballocanag’s brother-in-law Daniel Trinidad says the family hopes Ballocanag can use a wheelchair soon so a funeral can be held.

