Rippy threatened a shooting at the school, saying online, “I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to the September indictment.
Rippy previously entered a not guilty plea before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention. Rippy agreed in a court document Tuesday to plead guilty with the understanding that Marbley must still decide whether to accept the plea.
Rippy’s attorney declined to comment before Wednesday’s hearing before Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King.
