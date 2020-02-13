The victim told police she was at Seeney’s home for a birthday party and sleepover in August when the rape happened, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Delaware News Journal. The girl was watching a movie with Seeney, her two siblings and her mother when everyone fell asleep, and Seeney carried her upstairs and sexually assaulted her, investigators wrote.
The girl and her siblings would often spend the night with Seeney and his wife while their mother was away for work, court documents said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.