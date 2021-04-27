Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he remained in a coma on Tuesday, officials said.
The police department’s hate crimes task force was investigating the attack, which appeared to be among the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.
Surveillance video showing the attacker kicking Ma and stomping on him, echoing last month’s assault near Times Square in which a Filipina American woman was knocked to the ground and stomped on. A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested in that attack.
Elected officials and community advocates planned a news conference later Tuesday to announce the creation of a trust fund to assist Ma’s family.