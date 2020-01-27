The same suspect is being investigated in the killings of four other babies under the age of 6 months, the office said, but declined to provide any other information.
It said the name of the suspect, the suspect’s relationship to the victims, and additional information will be discussed at a Monday news conference.
Representatives with the California Department of Justice and FBI will also be at the news conference.
