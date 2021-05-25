Capt. Pedro Abut said in a statement that Fleming, 39, is the man who was captured on cellphone video who went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.
The man, barefoot and dressed in a white robe, left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces. He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.
He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.
Court records do not indicate if Fleming has an attorney.