The officers used a Taser and requested assistance from Los Angeles police, who fired so-called less-lethal munitions that were ineffective.
The LAPD said there was also an officer-involved shooting at the lot’s Melrose Avenue gate before the suspect ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside a building.
Officers attempted to negotiate a surrender and around 12:15 a.m. entered the building and took the suspect into custody.
The suspect was bleeding and was taken to a hospital, the LAPD said. No officers were injured.
The suspect was not immediately identified.
