WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities say a suspect in the slayings of a couple who were expecting their first child has been extradited to Delaware and charged with murder.

New Castle County Police say 38-year-old Walter Lolley was captured by U.S. Marshals in Georgia in September. He was extradited Tuesday to Delaware and has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Authorities had previously identified Lolley as one of the last people to have contact with Isabel Cooper and Thessalonias Berry before they were killed.

Officers found the couple in a car in May. Cooper was seven months pregnant.

Lolley is being held on $2.1 million cash bail. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

