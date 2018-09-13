SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Authorities say an erratic driver who crashed into a building and shot a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy with a crossbow has been arrested following a standoff.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says the deputy who was pursuing the suspect Thursday was shot in the arm and was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says another law enforcement officer fired gunshots, but that officer was not identified.

WJON radio reports that the suspect was holed up in a home in Sauk Centre, a community about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Nearby homes were evacuated during the two-hour standoff, which drew multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene.

Gudmunson says the deputy began pursuing the suspect because he was driving erratically.

