Rippy said the school would be shot up “and I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to the Sept. 26 indictment.

Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, released on bond, but then failed to report to the court’s Pretrial Services division as required, records show.

Rippy was re-arrested Monday in California, and on Wednesday Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu ordered him handed over to U.S. Marshals and sent to Ohio, according to court records. Rippy’s court-appointed federal public defender declined comment.

WOOD-TV reported Jan. 2 that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook message exchange with the station.