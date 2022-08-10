Suspect in Albuquerque slayings denies involvement

Placeholder while article actions load

Albuquerque suspect denies involvement Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After he was detained by police, the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community — and told authorities he was so unnerved by the violence that he was driving to Houston in search of a new home for his family, court documents said.

The documents made public Tuesday night in a criminal complaint said Muhammad Syed, 51, had only clothing, shoes and a handgun in his car when he was arrested Monday during a traffic stop more than 100 miles from his Albuquerque home. Syed, an Afghan immigrant, told detectives with assistance from a Pashto interpreter that he had been with the special forces in Afghanistan and fought against the Taliban, the complaint said.

Advertisement

The first ambush-style shooting happened in November and was followed by three more between July 26 and Aug. 5. Police say they are looking at a number of possible motives. Authorities said Syed knew the victims and “an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion to detain Syed without bond pending trial.

Also Wednesday, the suspect’s son Shaheen Syed was charged by federal prosecutors with providing a false Florida address when he bought two rifles last year. He has denied any role in the killings and has not been charged in connection with them.

— Associated Press

House explosion kills 3; 39 homes are damaged

Three people were killed when a house exploded in Evansville on Wednesday, authorities said.

David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, said the victims’ identities would not be released until the next of kin had been notified.

Advertisement

Sgt. Anna Gray, Evansville police spokeswoman, said at least one other injury was reported and that victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at about 1 p.m. He said the department had not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied at the time because “some were too unstable to enter.” At least 11 of the 39 homes damaged are “uninhabitable,” he told the Evansville Courier & Press.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating. A phone message seeking comment was left at the Evansville field office of the ATF.

“Debris is strewn over a 100-foot radius,” including wooden boards, window glass and insulation, Connelly said.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Abortion ban on hold in Wyoming: Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming while a lawsuit that contests a ban on the procedure in nearly all cases moves ahead, a judge ruled Wednesday. The lawsuit will probably succeed because the ban appears to violate the state constitution and is vague, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, wrote in granting the preliminary injunction. The ban took effect July 27. But within hours, Owens granted a temporary restraining order suspending the law. Her latest ruling keeps the law suspended after the restraining order expired Wednesday.

State safety officers to be at Uvalde schools: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be a law enforcement presence throughout the Uvalde school district in the upcoming school year. The presence of more than 30 state police officers was requested by Uvalde schools Superintendent Hal Harrell, Abbott said in a news release. Law enforcement has been heavily criticized for the response to the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article