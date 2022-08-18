Suspect in attack of Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty

Gift Article Share

Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted murder and assault nearly a week after the attack that left the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” with severe wounds and a long, uncertain recovery ahead. Wearing a surgical-style mask, Hadi Matar, 24, made a brief appearance in a Chautauqua County courtroom in western New York dressed in a striped prison jumpsuit. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Matar will be held without bail pending trial, which because of the grand jury indictment will now be held without the need for a preliminary assessment of the evidence.

Video of last week’s attack shows a man identified by authorities as Matar storming a lecture stage where Rushdie was scheduled to speak at a writers’ conference.

Rushdie, 75, remains in the hospital.

— Scott Wilson

Husband sentenced in Fitbit murder case

A man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police.

Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court.

The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple’s home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew national attention, with the unusual Fitbit evidence and details of Richard Dabate’s affair with a woman who was pregnant at the time of the killing and later gave birth to their child.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said Dabate hatched a plan to kill his wife as his life was about to unravel because of the affair.

Dabate’s lawyer has questioned the reliability of Fitbit data and said Dabate’s version of the events was bolstered by unknown DNA found in the home.

— Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba may have killed child

A child probably died of a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer.

The Douglas County Department of Health based in Omaha reported that doctors believe the child died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. Health officials say they believe the child came into contact with the amoeba Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River. Officials have not released the child’s identity.

Last month, a Missouri resident died in southwestern Iowa of the same infection probably caused by the amoeba.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says naegleria fowleri infections are rare but that those infections are overwhelmingly fatal.

— Associated Press

