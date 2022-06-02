Suspect in Buffalo killings pleads not guilty to terror change

Placeholder while article actions load

The man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Thursday to hate-motivated domestic terrorism and other charges. A prosecutor called the evidence against him overwhelming. A lawyer entered the plea for Payton Gendron, 18, who is White, in the first case to make use of New York's domestic terrorism hate crime law. Gendron didn't speak during the brief hearing, which had a heavy security presence.

Witnesses, police, and Gendron’s own writings and live-streamed video have incriminated him as the gunman who used an AR-style semiautomatic rifle May 14 to target shoppers and employees of a Tops Friendly Markets, and he surrendered at the crime scene after putting his rifle to his neck. Authorities said the store was chosen because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“There is overwhelming proof of the defendant’s guilt,” Assistant District Attorney John Fereleto said. “The defendant was caught at the scene of the crime with the weapon in his hands.”

Gendron has been held without bail since the shooting and is due back in court July 7.

He was charged with murder shortly after the attack. On Wednesday, a new indictment expanded the case to include the domestic terrorism charge, along with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime.

— Associated Press

Supreme Court allows DeSantis-backed map

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block the state’s new congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration,probably ensuring the plan will remain in effect for November’s midterm elections and giving Republicans a boost in their quest to win control of Congress.

The plan has been challenged by several voting and civil rights groups as unlawful because it dismantles a majority-Black district in north Florida held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (D).

The groups have also argued that the map violates state constitutional provisions intended to prevent partisan gerrymandering. The new map gives Republicans the advantage in 20 of the state’s 28 congressional districts, four more seats than the party currently occupies.

In a surprise move, DeSantis (R) created his own map, vetoed two less aggressive maps that the GOP-controlled legislature passed and called lawmakers into a special session to vote on his proposal.

— Reuters

