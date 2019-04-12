CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother as they collected trash along a highway in Wisconsin is due in court.

Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. The 22-year-old is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 in November as they picked up litter in Lake Hallie.

Treu hasn’t entered a plea. His public defenders didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The four people killed in the crash were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley and 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, who were both from Lake Hallie; and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, from Lafayette.

A fifth person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was injured.

