MONTVILLE, Conn. — A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning after a man and woman were found dead inside a home in southeastern Connecticut, state police said.

Montville police went to the home in the Uncasville section of town just before 5 a.m. Monday and found the two people dead in what state police described as a homicide scene. The suspect, a man, was at the home when local police arrived, state police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names and the relationships of the victims and the suspect, how the victims died or a possible motive. State police also would not say who called 911 or what criminal charges would be filed.

Trooper 1st Class Tanya Compagnone said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

Compagnone said the deaths were an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Public records show a 76-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman live at the address where the bodies were found.

The home is in a neighborhood about 8 miles (12 kilometers) north of downtown New London and about 3 miles (4 kilometers) south of the Mohegan Sun casino.

