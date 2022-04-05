Hutson, who was armed, fled and a police K9 was sent to locate him, the statement said. A short time later, Hutson was found behind a home and was shot during an encounter with a deputy marshal, the statement said. Hutson was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
The bureau said Hutson was wanted out of Scott County, Virginia. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said he was a suspect in a double homicide there. No further information was immediately released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents were collecting evidence and conducting interviews to independently determine the events leading to the shooting.