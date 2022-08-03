Suspect in Ill. parade shooting pleads not guilty

Gift Article Share

Parade attack suspect pleads not guilty Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The man accused of shooting into a Fourth of July crowd in Highland Park, Ill., pleaded not guilty before a Lake County judge on Wednesday. Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more in the mass shooting in the tightknit Chicago suburb. Authorities have said the suspect confessed to the deadly attack and considered committing a similar shooting in Wisconsin later that same day.

A grand jury indicted Crimo last week on 117 counts — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded — presented by State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

On Wednesday, Crimo was handcuffed and wearing a mask as he sat straight in a chair and clearly told the judge that he understood the charges. His parents attended the hearing.

— Susan Berger

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence stemming from a May car crash in Northern California.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested in Napa County on May 28 on a DUI charge. Records show he was booked on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and one count of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher causing injury.

Under California law, Pelosi was not required to be present at his arraignment Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court, and his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, entered the not-guilty pleas on his behalf. A settlement conference is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Bevins said the court ordered that Pelosi remain free on his own recognizance.

The May 28 crash occurred in California’s wine country, near state Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by Fox News. Officers at the scene said Pelosi was found in the driver’s seat of his Porsche, while the male driver of an SUV was standing outside his vehicle; both autos sustained “major collision damage,” according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Pelosi had red and watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and that he showed “signs of impairment” in field sobriety tests.

The SUV driver was not named, and both he and Pelosi declined medical treatment, according to the complaint. The document alleges that the SUV driver later began experiencing shoulder and neck pain, headaches and difficulty lifting things with his right arm.

Nancy Pelosi was traveling on the East Coast to deliver a commencement address at Brown University when her husband was arrested, her office said then. This week, the House speaker is leading a congressional delegation to Asia, including a much-scrutinized stop in Taiwan.

— Amy B Wang

