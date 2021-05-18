His most recent return to prison stemmed from a March 2019 arrest, in which he was allegedly high on crack and crashed into a Davenport yard while trying to flee from police. It was at least his fifth arrest for operating while intoxicated since 2007. In 2014, officers used a stun gun and pepper spray to subdue him after he crashed his car while on cocaine. In 2011, he allegedly caused an accident involving multiple semi-trailers and cars when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 while intoxicated. In another incident that year, he drove 90 mph (145 kph) while high through a residential area where children were playing, with his SUV’s engine later exploding.