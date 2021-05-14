It was not immediately clear if Pan has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times. Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting.
Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment and an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.
Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan on Friday morning. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.
Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.
Marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.
Jiang was found lying outside his car and suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m., police said.
In the days after the killing, authorities said Pan was seen in the Atlanta suburbs driving with relatives and acting strange.
Interpol last month issued a “red notice” about Pan asking member countries to arrest him on murder and larceny charges.