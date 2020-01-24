Metro Transit officials say the suspect began arguing with another passenger about 1 a.m. Thursday on a Blue Line train that had departed from the Mall of America station.

Authorities say the argument escalated to a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed 45-year-old Anthony Demetrius Watson, of Minneapolis. Watson died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Star Tribune reports that the suspect also has a conviction for criminal sexual conduct.