Metro Transit officials say the suspect began arguing with another passenger about 1 a.m. Thursday on a Blue Line train that had departed from the Mall of America station.
Authorities say the argument escalated to a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed 45-year-old Anthony Demetrius Watson, of Minneapolis. Watson died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The Star Tribune reports that the suspect also has a conviction for criminal sexual conduct.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.