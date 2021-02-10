The complaint is expected to be filed before Ulrich’s first court appearance in the case, scheduled for Thursday morning.

“I will aggressively prosecute Ulrich for this horrible crime and the pain he caused to the victims, their families and the entire community,” Lutes said in a statement.

The announcement came as friends identified the victim who died as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old mother of two who worked as a medical assistant. Three other victims remained hospitalized at North Memorial Medical Center near Minneapolis — one in critical condition and two upgraded to fair, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A fourth victim was treated and released Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The shooting caused panic in the small community, causing schools to be put on lockdown and businesses to close. The clinic remained closed Wednesday.

Ulrich was arrested at the scene, according to police, who later described him as someone with a long history of “conflict” with local law enforcement and who was known to have a grudge against local medical workers, including at the clinic he targeted.

Police and court records show Ulrich had been repeatedly accused of threatening medical staff, including at the clinic. His former doctor filed a restraining order against him in 2018, complaining of harassing phone calls in which Ulrich threatened to shoot or blow up medical facilities.

“His intent was to create enough of a sensation to get public recognition that would warrant at least 30 years in jail (and) possibly a straight jacket,” a December 2018 court filing reads. “(Ulrich) stated he had practiced different scenarios (and) he was testing how to get through security with a length of steel since he knew he had only seconds after getting past security to achieve his goal.”

Ulrich told police he was “telling the doctor about his dreams and that he would not really do anything.” But records show he violated the restraining order again. A hearing on the violation was later canceled after a judge ruled Ulrich was mentally unfit.

Law enforcement officials have declined to comment about Ulrich’s run-ins with the law or why he wasn’t considered a greater threat. A spokeswoman for the Buffalo Police Department said officials planned to update the media on the investigation Thursday.