Montgomery County, Maryland, police Chief Marcus Jones says DNA evidence matched family profiles in genealogy services, enabling investigators to narrow their search after interviewing Warrick’s relatives.
Warrick had moved to South Carolina after working as a landscaper in Maryland. Police said detectives questioned him and obtained a cheek swab with his DNA to provide the match to crime scene evidence.
It’s unclear whether Warrick has a lawyer to speak for him.
