Johnson was arrested for the Saturday shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams. Johnson appeared in court shackled and in a striped jail uniform. He was escorted by state troopers into the courthouse.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that the judge asked Johnson if he understood the charge against him. Johnson said he did.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday night at a gas station. Johnson was arrested several hours later.

