Online court records show Sarah Chesser had filed for divorce from Braedon Chesser on Oct. 5.
Both Chessers had suspected gunshot wounds, OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said Saturday. The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the causes of death, Arbeitman said.
The bureau says the wounded deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at the home Friday morning when he was shot multiple times.
The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, remained hospitalized in Oklahoma City.