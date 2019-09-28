“He was excited to come. I talked to him five or six times during the night. He was happy he was there. He told me, ‘I didn’t expect to have this much fun.’ ” Santoro said. “It turns out he had already set the fires.”

State fire investigators said Graham gave them a different impression.

After he was arrested at the airport in San Jose, Graham told them he was in an “emotional” state over the loss of his wife in 2018 when he tossed flaming pieces of paper onto the side of a road.

“Because she passed away and could not be with him, it made him emotional, starting the fires,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection report said.

Santoro recalled Graham lamenting about attending the reunion without his wife.

Graham is being held on $2 million bail on 13 counts of arson. He also faces two special counts of arson during a state of emergency, which was declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in March.

Prosecutors said he drove through a foothill area northeast of San Jose and set 13 fires over the course of two days.

— Associated Press

MONTANA

Heavy snowstorm hits northern Rockies

Strong winds and heavy snow have led to power outages and temporary road closures in western Montana as a wintry storm threatens to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls reports nearly a foot of snow had fallen near Marias Pass just south of Glacier National Park by midmorning Saturday. Meteorologists say snowfall rates in the Glacier park and Blackfeet Reservation areas could reach up to an inch an hour during the height of the storm.

Winds Friday night knocked down trees and damaged power lines, causing scattered outages in northwestern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

The storm system was also bringing strong winds and snow to the mountains of northern Washington and northern Idaho.

— Associated Press

Coast Guard rescues five off Florida: The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued five people from a boat that became disabled off the coast of Florida. The agency said in a news release Saturday that officials received a report after midnight that the 24-foot boat and its occupants had not arrived as expected at a fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico. The five were found by an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew safe aboard the boat, which had mechanical failure and no marine radio. A Coast Guard boat from Fort Myers Beach brought them to shore.

Blue Cross plan stymied by CEO's arrest: Two Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers on both U.S. coasts are scrapping plans for a long-term cooperation agreement after an executive central to the deal resigned in the wake of an alleged drunken-driving crash. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Portland, Ore.-based Cambia Health Solutions said Friday that they're ending their request for regulatory approval. The deal called for Blue Cross N.C. chief executive Patrick Conway to also become Cambia's CEO. Conway resigned Wednesday after details of his June 22 crash emerged describing the insurance executive deriding the investigating police officer. Conway was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. Conway's two daughters were in his car.

— From news services

