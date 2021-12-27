When the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed, investigators said.
Police arrested Trevor Howard Thompson, 34, after an hourslong standoff.
In addition to murder, Thompson faces charges including attempted murder, assault, burglary and attempted carjacking, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
It wasn’t known Monday if Thompson has an attorney.
“This is an especially heartbreaking incident since Mr. Casias was simply acting as a good Samaritan,” District Attorney George Gascón said.