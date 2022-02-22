Leyanna was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2020, and the reporting person said she was last seen in the Hartly area and hadn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 9, 2020, police said. After extensive follow-ups, interviews and countless tips, detectives were led to believe Leyanna was dead, and they established Leonard Church, 41, of Henderson, as a suspect in her death, police said.
Church was taken into custody and held on unrelated charges last week, police said. On Monday, Church was extradited to Delaware and charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held on $2 million cash bond.