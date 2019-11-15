The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement that Bruce-Umbaugh was in the passenger seat of a car stopped by local law enforcement Nov. 4.
Authorities allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and roughly two grams of THC oil inside the car.
Authorities believe he is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD