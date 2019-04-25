RUSTON, La. — A possible tornado has caused severe damage to buildings, vehicles and power lines in the northern Louisiana city of Ruston.

The storm that tore through the area early Thursday has forced a local university to cancel classes.

News outlets report that Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said the town was directly hit by a tornado overnight.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said on Twitter that classes were canceled Thursday. The university said no students were reported injured.

The tornado was part of a severe weather system that pounded Texas with rain Wednesday, killing a woman and her two young children caught in rushing flash flood waters.

The storm moved into Mississippi on Thursday morning.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Twitter he’s travelling to Ruston to assess damage.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.