When the Gwinnett County Police Department’s burglary unit executed two search warrants on Aug. 9, they found about 200 high-end handbags, money and jewelry, in addition to counterfeit social security cards and passports.
Twelve people have been indicted in Gwinnett County as a result of the investigation.
The suspects have also been linked to burglaries in Forsyth, Oconee, Clarke, Bibb and Fayette counties in Georgia, as well as in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, police said.