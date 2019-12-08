Brown’s mother, Alma Jean Applebet, told Al.com in a phone interview her son should be presumed innocent until he has a chance to stand trial, though she acknowledged he has a history of arrests in Tennessee.

“I really don’t think my son would kill a police officer,” Applebet said. “He’s been a good son. Not to say he’s perfect, but he’s not the person who they portray him to be in the newspaper.”

Clardy was shot in the heart Friday during a drug buy set up by authorities at a residence where they expected a suspect to drop off a large amount of drugs, Huntsville police said.

Brown, 41, shot Clardy on the porch and was arrested after a short foot chase, authorities said.

