In other cases, officials acknowledged lapses and mistakes. The man convicted of murdering nine people inside a Charleston, S.C., church was able to buy his gun because of a what the FBI described as a breakdown in the background check system. The FBI said in 2018 it failed to act on a tip about the alleged gunman who killed 17 people inside a Parkland, Fla., high school before that attack, while local law enforcement officials had also received calls and warnings about him beforehand.