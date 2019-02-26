WILMINGTON, Del. — A state trooper who was dragged down a road while directing traffic has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, news outlets report that the trooper was on foot at a neighborhood intersection Monday afternoon, directing traffic because the lights were out. The driver of an SUV stopped and began speaking with the trooper, who Master Cpl. Michael Austin says “became attached” to the vehicle as it drove off.

The trooper was dragged for around one-tenth of a mile (one-sixth of a kilometer), before he became detached. The SUV’s driver fled the scene without stopping.

State police are looking for the driver. It’s unclear why the driver had stopped to talk to the trooper.

Further details have not been released.

