SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A man drove an SUV into a suburban Chicago mall on Friday, sending frightened shoppers scurrying, running over a kiosk and crashing into a clothing store before being arrested.

Video posted on TV station WGN’s website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, sending people running for safety. Despite the danger and chaos, police said no one was hurt, the village posted on its Facebook page.

Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall “like you would a shopping cart.” He said the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver.

According to the village government’s Facebook post, the mall was being evacuated and there was “no evidence of an active shooter situation.”

The FBI issued a statement saying it was assisting local law enforcement and that there wasn’t any further threat to public safety.

