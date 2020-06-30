The driver was arriving for an appointment Tuesday morning when she lost control of the SUV in the ER driveway, hit another car and veered into the building, Avery said.
Investigators do not know what caused the woman to lose control, he said.
“It does not appear to be a deliberate act,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Information about the person killed was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.