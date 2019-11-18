After talks Monday with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in Skopje, Linde said it is “essential” the small Balkan country to continue implementing EU-requested reforms as part of its accession bid.
The EU’s failure to commence talks has prompted North Macedonia’s government to call early elections next year.
North Macedonia is set to formally join NATO within weeks.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD