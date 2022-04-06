Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, did not immediately return a message from the AP seeking comment. A publicist for Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, also did not respond to a request for information.

A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the late change for the festival that runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.