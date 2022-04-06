Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye at Coachella

INDIO, Calif. — Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.
Ye, a top Grammy nominee, did not attend last weekend’s Grammy Awards, despite winning two awards, after his performance was pulled from the show.