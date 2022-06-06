'Sweet' Uvalde 9-year-old loved 'Encanto,' sports, dancing

UVALDE, Texas — Eliahna Garica loved the Disney movie “Encanto,” and the studio’s costume makers sent her parents a custom-made gown and other keepsakes to help them remember the 9-year-old after her burial.
Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house. Eliahna had hoped for gifts related to “Encanto.”
“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” aunt Siria Arizmendi told The Associated Press.
San Antonio-area television stations reported that Disney sent a dress resembling the one worn by Isabela, the older sister in “Encanto,” whose special power is making flowers grow. The dress is lilac and decorated with flowers.
Her aunt, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School, also in Uvalde, said Eliahna loved to dance and play sports. Her family described her on a GoFundMe page as a sweet girl “with a lovely and beautiful soul.”
Eliahna already had been practicing choreography with her older sister for a quinceañera party, even though it still was five years away.
“She was shy but changed in front of the camera,” her aunt said.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting