The teens were swept into the river on the downstream side of the dam and began to struggle in the current, witnesses said.
Melvin Guerra Salvador, 20, of Columbus, jumped in the water and attempted a rescue, but he and Nabin Bhandari, 17, a Columbus resident who attended Westerville Central High School, both died a short time later.
The two other teenagers suffered undisclosed injuries and were being treated at a hospital, authorities said.
